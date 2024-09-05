Level 3 Sex Offender Notification – John Glen Thompson III

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has issued a notification regarding 56-year-old John Glen Thompson III, who is residing at South Factor Avenue and East 19th Street. He is currently homeless.

Thompson is described as 6'6", 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

YPD says Thompson pled guilty to third degree rape in South Dakota for having sex with two minors.

He was convicted in 1998 and 2008.

Thompson has a high risk to offend, according to YPD.