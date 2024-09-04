Trial dates for two people charged in Matthew Perry’s death to start next year

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The trials of two people charged in connection to the death of Matthew Perry won't start until next year.

One of Perry's doctors and his alleged ketamine dealer notified a federal judge Tuesday they've agreed to delay their trials. Both are indicted on charges they illegally supplied the drugs that killed the friends actor.

Defense attorneys for Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Jasveen Sangha have proposed March 4 as a possible start date for the trials. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Perry was 54 when he was found unresponsive in the swimming pool last October at his home. He was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The L.A. County medical examiner later concluded Perry's death was the result of the acute effects of the drug ketamine.