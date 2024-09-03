CBP officers at Port of San Luis foil child smuggling attempt

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of San Luis stopped an alleged child smuggling attempt last week.

In a press release, on August 29, CBP officers at the port came across a 28-year-old woman, who is a U.S. citizen, driving a 2007 Nissan Sentra "who presented U.S. birth certificates for the two minor children in her vehicle."

CBP says the officers "referred the travelers to secondary for further inspection," where the woman said the children were family members.

However, CBP says the officers learned that the woman and children, ages eight and 11, had no family relationship, and while the birth certificates were legitamite, they didn't belong to the children as they "were Mexican citizens and did not possess valid entry documents."

CBP says the children told officers that they were "given sleep sedatives prior to the attempted crossing in effort to assist in evading detection."

"Our CBP officers prevented this child smuggling attempt utilizing their experience and inspectional skills. CBP remains committed to upholding our U.S. immigration laws," said Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis.

Afterwards, CBP says officers arrested the woman "for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law and seized the vehicle."