Man pleads guilty for COVID loan and tax fraud

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from St. David has pled guilty to three separate counts involving COVID loan fraud, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona.

Roy L. Layne, 44, is scheduled for sentencing on February 3, 2025 for two counts of wire fraud and one count of filing a false claim.

Layne admitted to fraud by applying for a small business economic loan during the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving over $300,000 he wasn't entitled to. He also filed other claims for tax refunds totaling over $7.4 million.