32-year-old man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor faces 13 felony counts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA recently received indictment documents in regards to 32-year-old Samuel Macias, who was arrested in Glendale, Arizona after Yuma police received a report of blackmail text messages that involved threats, intimidation, and coercion of a Yuma minor.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers responded to the report in the area of James Drive and 25th Street on February 22 and served a search warrant.

He is currently facing 13 felony counts, 10 of which are Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Macias is set to return back to court in Maricopa County on November 8.