32-year-old man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor faces 13 felony counts

today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:41 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - KYMA recently received indictment documents in regards to 32-year-old Samuel Macias, who was arrested in Glendale, Arizona after Yuma police received a report of blackmail text messages that involved threats, intimidation, and coercion of a Yuma minor.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said officers responded to the report in the area of James Drive and 25th Street on February 22 and served a search warrant.

He is currently facing 13 felony counts, 10 of which are Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Macias is set to return back to court in Maricopa County on November 8.

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

