Missouri woman charged in alleged scheme to steal Graceland

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A Missouri woman is accused to trying to defraud the Elvis Presley family and steal Graceland.

53-year-old Lisa Findley was arrested Friday and charged with mail fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors say Findley falsely claimed that Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, owed millions of dollars in unpaid loans before she died last year.

They say Findley planned to extort the Presley family out of millions of dollars and steal their ownership of Graceland.

Findley appeared in federal court Friday in Springfield, Missouri.

In the past, she has denied any involvement in a scam involving Graceland.