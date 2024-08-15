Skip to Content
High speed chase results in arrest of felon on parole and with a loaded firearm

Calexico Police Department
CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA,KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) received a call of a stolen Kia SUV.

A Calexico Police Canine Unit initiated a vehicle pursuit which concluded near the bend at Highway 98 and Cole Road.

During the pursuit, the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot into an open field.

Over an hour later, at about 6:25 a.m., a resident was on a walk and found a 9 mm handgun in the area of Highway 98 and E. Rivera Avenue, which was connected to the suspect.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including evading arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

