Jury in Colorado reaches a verdict in the Tina Peters case

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - After a few hours of deliberation, the jury found ex-Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters guilty on most charges including a violation of duty and official misconduct on Monday.

Peters was also found guilty of failure to comply with the Colorado Secretary of State's office, three counts of attempting to influence a public service and one of three counts to conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

However, Peters was found not guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and identity theft.

Sentencing will be Thursday, Oct. 3.

Peters, who didn't have a noticeable reaction when the verdict was read, didn't speak to reporters following the outcome and left with her lawyers.

Judge Matthew Barnett thanked the jurors for their time.

Earlier in the day, the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments.