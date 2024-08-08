Skip to Content
Crime

Analysis still needed in child abuse case

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By ,
Published 6:17 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Forensic analysis is still needed for the man accused of sexually abusing a child for more than 10 years.

44-year-old James David Schultz faces almost 40 counts of sexual abuse-related charges.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse started when the child was under the age of five and spanned nearly 20 years.

The state said during his latest court appearance that they are awaiting more forensic analysis from a mobile device that he was using during the time of the alleged abuse.

They say once all evidence is examined, they may offer Schultz a plea offer.

He will be back in court on September 5.

