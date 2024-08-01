Zales Jewelers burglarized at Yuma Palms Parkway

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Zales Jewelers on Yuma Palms Parkway was robbed and the suspects left the scene, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD)

Officers responded to a burglary alarm August 1 at about 4:06 a.m. at Zales Jewelers.

Once there, officers noted the front glass door was shattered, along with display cases and merchandise was missing.

Detectives are on the scene for this ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this case, YPD encourages to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.