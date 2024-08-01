Mutilated body parts found in Mexicali

MEXICALI, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/T3) - Mutilated body parts have been found in Mexicali.

Mexicali Police say they found the torso of a man in a canal next to the city's water plant, and a pair of legs were found Thursday morning.

The coroner of Baja California believes they belong to the same victim.

"The torso has some scratches, but it's not considered that this could be part of the cause of death. We also discovered the torso had its legs cut off, arms and the rest of the body parts after the victim died in less than 24 hours. We hope to find the rest of the body parts that correspond to the corpse," said Coroner of Baja California César González Vaca.

There is no word on who is responsible for this incident.