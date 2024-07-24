Expert witnesses still needed in child sexual abuse case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More evidence still needs to be uncovered in the case of a Yuma man accused of sexual assault.

36-year-old Matthew David Lillie is being charged with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor known to him.

The alleged abuse happened between 2019 and 2023.

Today in court, Lillie's attorney requested a continuance saying he was in the process of obtaining expert witnesses to testify on this matter.

Judge David Haws said that this case must move forward and ordered the continuance on the provision that either trial dates or a change of plea be set at Lillie's next hearing.

He is scheduled to be back in court August 28th.