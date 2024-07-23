Level 3 Sex Offender Notice – Victor Aquino

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released a notification regarding a level 3 sex offender.

According to YPD, 47-year-old Victor Aquino is residing at 1310 E. Morrison Street in Yuma.

He is described as 5'8" with brown hair and brown eyes.

YPD says Aquino pled guilty on one count of sexual battery in San Francisco in 1996, and one count of assault to commit rape in 2004.

Aquino has a high risk to reoffend, according to YPD.