Skip to Content
Crime

Level 3 Sex Offender Notice – Victor Aquino

Yuma Police Department
By
Published 10:40 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has released a notification regarding a level 3 sex offender.

According to YPD, 47-year-old Victor Aquino is residing at 1310 E. Morrison Street in Yuma.

He is described as 5'8" with brown hair and brown eyes.

YPD says Aquino pled guilty on one count of sexual battery in San Francisco in 1996, and one count of assault to commit rape in 2004.

Aquino has a high risk to reoffend, according to YPD.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content