Nearly 30 rifles found during traffic stop in Indio

U.S. Border Patrol El Centro Sector
Published 10:54 AM

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A large amount of rifles, magazines and ammo were found by El Centro Sector agents, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

BP says agents stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10 in Chiriaco Summit on the evening of July 1. A K-9 team alerted agents of suspicious items in the back of the vehicle.

Duffle bags were found with the following:

  • 28 rifles
  • One handgun
  • 30 magazines
  • 2,210 rounds of ammo of various caliburs

"They'll do anything for profit, including trafficking children, drugs, or in this case, weapons headed to Mexico," said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

