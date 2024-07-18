Nearly 30 rifles found during traffic stop in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A large amount of rifles, magazines and ammo were found by El Centro Sector agents, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

BP says agents stopped a vehicle on Interstate 10 in Chiriaco Summit on the evening of July 1. A K-9 team alerted agents of suspicious items in the back of the vehicle.

Duffle bags were found with the following:

28 rifles

One handgun

30 magazines

2,210 rounds of ammo of various caliburs

"They'll do anything for profit, including trafficking children, drugs, or in this case, weapons headed to Mexico," said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino.