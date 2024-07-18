Haystack fire suspect in court

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of setting a large haystack on fire made his first court appearance.

32-year-old Antonio Sandoval appeared in court for his arraignment.

He's accused of setting a haystack on fire Tuesday afternoon near Pitzer and McCabe road, South of El Centro.

Sandoval was also on probation in Imperial County for reckless burning and the judge revoked his probation.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) says since the month of May, they have had many haystack arsons in the county.

“This year, we have had approximately 10 arsons of haystacks in our area depending on the circumstances of each they can range anywhere from a fine to time in prison," said lieutenant Clint Erro.

Sandoval is currently at the Imperial County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to be back in court on August 1.