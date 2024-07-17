Skip to Content
Fires

Suspect arrested in Imperial County haystack fire

Imperial County Sheriff's Office
By
Published 2:05 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect has been arrested after a haystack caught fire south of El Centro, according to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:21 p.m. July 16, deputies responded to a large haystack fire in the area of Pitzer Road and McCabe Road, says the Sheriff's Office.

During their investigation, deputies found a man hiding in a canal, who was then detained under suspicion of starting the fire, based on evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information on this is encouraged to call the Imperial County Sheriff’s Investigator at (442) 265-2050.

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

