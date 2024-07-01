Calexico jewelry story robber sentenced to five years in prison

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced to five years in prison for robbing a Calexico jewelry store, according to the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California.

Anthony Angel Flores pleaded guilty for robbing a Don Roberto Jewelers on September 25, 2022.

Flores pointed a ghost gun at two employees, who were forced to the back of the store, while Flores's accomplice smashed displaces cases. Both Flores and his accomplice filled their bag with jewelry worth about $82,000, according to a plea agreement.

Court records say a Calexico police officer saw blood stains on a jewelry display box, which were later tested positive for Flores's DNA, leading to his arrest.

On top of five years in prison, Flores was ordered to pay the store over $84,000 in restitution.

“Driven by greed, Flores terrorized employees and put the safety of the community in jeopardy,” said U.S. Attorney Tara K. McGrath. “This sentence sends a clear message to those who would use threats of violence to line their pockets: Not in the Southern District.