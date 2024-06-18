Skip to Content
Level 3 Sex Offender Notice – Julio Palencia

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has released a notification regarding a level 3 sex offender.

According to YCSO, 52-year-old Julio Palencia is residing at North Park Ave. and East Cesar Chavez Blvd. in San Luis, Arizona.

He is described as 5'7" with black hair and brown eyes.

YCSO says Palencia pled guilty on one count of sexual assault in 2016 and pled guilty again on one count of Attempted Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in 2024.

Palencia has a high risk to reoffend, according to YCSO.

