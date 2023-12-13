Yuma man pleads guilty for possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl

Hernandez to be sentenced in March 2024

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 20-year-old man pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl for transporting pills into the United States.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Nathan Hernandez of Yuma, Ariz. admitted on November 3 that he entered the U.S. through the San Luis Port of Entry with 115.04 pounds of Fentanyl pills.

The pills were hidden in a non-factory compartment of his 2020 Dodge Ram.

Hernandez also admitted to possessing the Fentanyl with the intent to give it to another person, said the Attorney's Office.

He agreed to forfeit the 2020 Dodge Ram that was used to transport the pills.

The Attorney's Office said a conviction for Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.