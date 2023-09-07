Man found guilty of fentanyl possession

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Riverside County was found guilty of having fentanyl ready for sale.

33-year-old Irving Ruben Urbina was found guilty on Tuesday of having 51 grams of fentanyl in powder form in Calexico last June.

The district attorney said the Imperial Valley is seeing an increase in fentanyl cases and it will no longer be tolerated.

“We have many people who are overdosing on fentanyl. We have deaths. Every month we are having deaths not only in this county but throughout our country. Anyone who sells fentanyl in our community or is intending to sell fentanyl in our community will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We are not talking about probation, we are talking about prison," stated George Marquez, Imperial County District Attorney.

The district attorney said Urbina has a prior felony which means his sentence could be doubled by the judge.

He will be sentenced next month.