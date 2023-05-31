Murder trial begins for fatal bar shooting in 2021

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Jerome Hall's murder trial began Wednesday morning, two years after he allegedly shot 36-year-old Tyrone Hall to death at a local bar.

33-year-old Jerome Hall is facing first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault in a shooting that left 36-year-old Tyrone Hall dead and a woman injured at the Maverick Bar in February 2021.

The investigations revealed it all started with an argument inside the Maverick.

Officers said they got a call just before 12:30 a.m on February 27, 2021 alerting them to an assault in the 14th Street and S. 4th Avenue.

They said they arrived to find the victim, 36-year-old Tyrone Hall, dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

The other victim, a woman, was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital but survived.

In spite of their common last name, the victim and the suspects are not related.