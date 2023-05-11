Yablonski fighting to remove sex offender tag

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local former horse instructor accused of sexually abusing two teenage boys last July had her sentencing delayed once again.

26-year-old Makaila Yablonski had pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted child abuse and aggravated assault.

Judge Roger Nelson delayed her formal sentencing to determine if Yablonski should be required to register as a sex offender upon her release.

Yablonski was initially sentenced to one and a half years in prison with probation with time served.

Yablonski's attorney asked for a mitigation hearing in order to remove the sex offender requirement.

She will have that hearing on June 1st.