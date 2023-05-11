Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 6:12 PM

Yablonski fighting to remove sex offender tag

Yablonski's attorney asked for a mitigation hearing in order to remove the sex offender requirement.   

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The local former horse instructor accused of sexually abusing two teenage boys last July had her sentencing delayed once again.

26-year-old Makaila Yablonski had pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted child abuse and aggravated assault.

Judge Roger Nelson delayed her formal sentencing to determine if Yablonski should be required to register as a sex offender upon her release.

Yablonski was initially sentenced to one and a half years in prison with probation with time served.  

Yablonski's attorney asked for a mitigation hearing in order to remove the sex offender requirement.   

She will have that hearing on June 1st.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content