Brawley Police arrest suspect in connection with two attempted murders

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was booked at the Imperial County Jail for two counts of attempted murder and criminal threats, he is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Brawley Communications Center received multiple calls about a man trying to shoot two people in the South Alley of Main Street and 1st Street on March 6.

Officers arrived at the scene and contacted the victims who said a young thin Hispanic man was walking across their property and confronted the suspect.

The Brawley Police Department (BPD) said there was a verbal altercation and the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot at them.

One of the victims got a minor injury from one of the bullets and the suspect ran away on foot.

Another call was made about a man being shot in the chest in the area of C Street in Brawley on March 24.

When officers found the victim, he was taken to an out-of-county hospital for additional treatment.

BPD says the victim survived and made a full recovery.

According to BPD, during the investigation, they were able to identify the suspect who is a resident of Brawley.

There was another call about an individual brandishing a handgun at the victim in the area of G Street and 1st Street in Brawley on May 2.

When BPD arrived at the scene, they were informed the identified suspect pulled a black handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

The victim said the suspect was inside the residence and officers established a perimeter.

As they told the suspect to exit the residence, officers saw him place something on the ground outside of a rear window.

BPD said the suspect was ordered to the front door where he was taken into custody and arrested.

After securing the area, officers found a black .22 caliber pistol on the ground outside the rear bedroom where the suspect was first seen said BPD.

The Brawley Investigations Team was called to take over this investigation and after interviews and evidence, they found the suspect to be responsible for the previous shootings said BPD.