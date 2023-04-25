Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 4:47 PM
Published 5:02 PM

Man with makeshift shotgun arrested

Imperial Police Department

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Police Department say they arrested a 40-year-old man after finding a rifle-style BB gun on him along with live ammunition near a school.

Police say the arrest happened Monday afternoon.

They got a call from three different people saying a man was walking with what appeared to be a firearm wrapped in clothing near Frank Wright Middle School.

When they found him, they discovered he had a loaded makeshift shotgun known as a "zip gun."

The man was booked into the Imperial County Jail on multiple charges including possession of a loaded firearm in a school zone.

