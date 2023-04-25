Double homicide suspect no show in court

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering a married couple in their Brawley home was a no-show in court Tuesday.

The suspect was supposed to have his first appearance at Brawley Superior Court but did not show up.

According to the Imperial County Senior Deputy District Attorney, he is in a safety cell.

Meaning the suspect can be a risk to himself or others.

"As of right now, he is charged with two counts of murder and also charged with two separate counts of robbery,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Margaret Tafoya.

The suspect is accused of murdering 78-year-old Elia Castro and 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro, stabbing them multiple times last Friday.

The suspect's next court date is on Thursday, April 27 at the Brawley Superior Court.

The suspect is being held with no bail.