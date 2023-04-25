Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 4:35 PM
Published 4:45 PM

Double homicide suspect no show in court

KYMA

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering a married couple in their Brawley home was a no-show in court Tuesday.

The suspect was supposed to have his first appearance at Brawley Superior Court but did not show up.

According to the Imperial County Senior Deputy District Attorney, he is in a safety cell.

Meaning the suspect can be a risk to himself or others.

"As of right now, he is charged with two counts of murder and also charged with two separate counts of robbery,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Margaret Tafoya.

The suspect is accused of murdering 78-year-old Elia Castro and 84-year-old Rigoberto Castro, stabbing them multiple times last Friday.

The suspect's next court date is on Thursday, April 27 at the Brawley Superior Court.

The suspect is being held with no bail.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content