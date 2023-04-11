Murder suspect does not appear in court

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from San Diego accused of murdering an Imperial Valley woman in 2021 did not appear in court on Tuesday.

41-year-old Antonio Campos is currently in quarantine due to an outbreak at the Imperial County Jail.

He will be back in court on April 18 and 25.

Campos was extradited to Imperial County on March 31, 2023 from Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says Campos was arrested in Colorado for the murder of 43-year-old Rose Jamie Campos.

Rose Jamie Campos was found in her home after she was not answering phone calls and had skipped work.

Antonio Campos is facing one count of murder along with two counts of rape and stalking.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office submitted the criminal complaint to the County District Attorney's Offices.

“Campos was married to Rose for about 8 to 10 years and they were divorced for three years," said Sgt. Murad Masad from Imperial County Sheriff's Office.