Skip to Content
Crime
By ,
today at 11:14 AM
Published 11:21 AM

Murder suspect does not appear in court

KYMA

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from San Diego accused of murdering an Imperial Valley woman in 2021 did not appear in court on Tuesday.

41-year-old Antonio Campos is currently in quarantine due to an outbreak at the Imperial County Jail.

He will be back in court on April 18 and 25.

Campos was extradited to Imperial County on March 31, 2023 from Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says Campos was arrested in Colorado for the murder of 43-year-old Rose Jamie Campos.

Rose Jamie Campos was found in her home after she was not answering phone calls and had skipped work.

Antonio Campos is facing one count of murder along with two counts of rape and stalking.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office submitted the criminal complaint to the County District Attorney's Offices.

“Campos was married to Rose for about 8 to 10 years and they were divorced for three years," said Sgt. Murad Masad from Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jailene Aguilera

Jailene Aguilera joined KYMA in April 2023. If you have any story ideas, contact Jailene at jailene.aguilera@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content