Agents find meth in laundry bag after vehicle inspection near Salton City

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents say they arrested two people who tried to smuggle illegal drugs through a checkpoint.

At about 8:18 a.m. on Thursday, agents referred a silver Honda Accord to secondary inspection.

A K-9 team pointed agents to the trunk, where a laundry bag of clothes were hiding clear plastic bags filled with meth.

The occupants of the car, a 56-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, were arrested for possessing meth with an estimated street value of $33,000.