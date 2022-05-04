Agents find nearly 25 pounds of meth in back seat of vehicle

Meth worth thousands of dollar discovered after traffic stop

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection says agents arrested a man after finding nearly 25 pounds of meth hidden inside a vehicle.

At about 11:30 p.m. on April 29, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents stopped a Dodge Ram Laramie on Interstate 10 near Dillon Road.

A K-9 detection pointed agents towards the vehicle where three bundles were found underneath pillows and blankets in the back seat.

Within the bundles were 24.1 pounds of meth with an estimated value of over $50,000.