Yuma man charged in his brothers’ death

YCSO says a physical altercation between siblings resulted in death - 13 On Your Side's Arlette Yousif Reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - A family feud turns deadly after a man is accused of choking his brother until he became unconscious.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a domestic violence disturbance on Saturday. Deputies arrived just after 3:30 p.m to find a man dead.

It happened in the remote area of West Street near Levee Road.

"I will remind you that the prosecutor's office did receive and review a police report. They have made a determination to bring one felony charge against you," says Yuma County Justice Court Judge Gregory Stewart.

60-year-old Adolfo Haros-Kempton was formally charged with second-degree murder. He is accused of putting his brother in a chokehold, allegedly killing him in the process.

Haros-Kempton was wheeled into the courtroom. He was breathing heavily during the hearing.

"A determination must be made by law, as to whether or not probable cause exists. Should that determination not be made sooner, then we'll have to hold [a] preliminary hearing here in this courtroom," explains Judge Stewart.

The suspect's public defender told the judge his client suffers from multiple brain injuries.

Haros-Kempton's daughter and sister were both in court. In a conversation with them just before the hearing, they said they can’t believe what happened. They have declined to speak on camera at this time.

Haros-Kempton is expected back in court on February 23.