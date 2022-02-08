Over $100k worth of meth found during vehicle stop in Indio
INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Tuesday, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a person who tried to smuggle nearly 90 pounds of meth.
At about 3 a.m., agents stopped a vehicle on I-10 near the Golf Center Parkway exit.
Investigation of the vehicle had agents find two duffle bags with small packages containing a white substance which tested positive for meth.
The driver was arrested for being in possession of 87.4 pounds of meth and was later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
