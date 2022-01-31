Police investigate death of two-month-old Mexicali baby

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY/T3) - Police are investigating a father who allegedly beat his baby to death in Mexicali over the weekend.

A call to 911 had officers arrive to a two-month-old baby no longer breathing and police noticed the baby having several bruises.

The 25-year-old father was arrested and the 16-year-old mother was processed by a special prosecutor for Juvenile Hall.

“The intervention of the state attorney general was requested, because we saw that the child was badly beaten, paramedics also arrived at the place where they confirmed the death of the baby, at that moment we arrested the parents, the father was prosecuted for the charges of murder," said Deputy Chief of Mexicali Police Ramon Valdez.