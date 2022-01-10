Two arrested for weapon and drug possession in Salton City

Agents arrest two citizens who had previous convictions

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Last Thursday, Border Patrol agents arrested two citizens who were carrying weapons and meth.

At about 8:20 p.m., an El Centro Sector Border Patrol K-9 team detected a suspicious vehicle on Highway 86 near Airport Boulevard.

The team was brought to the front of the Nissan Altima and found drugs in a backpack on the front seat floorboard.

Within the backpack was an unregistered handgun and three boxes of ammo alongside a bundle which tested positive for meth.

The 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman's record checks revealed previous convictions for migrant smuggling.