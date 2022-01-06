Tucson man arrested in Las Vegas after four years on the run

Man accused of assault was later found at a travel center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - United States Marshals arrested a man from Tucson, Arizona who was on the run for more than four years.

49-year-old Sylvester Taylor was found in Las Vegas and was wanted for aggravated assault, as well as a probation violation.

“Sylvester Taylor, who has a history of brutally beating female acquaintances, is now in custody,” District of Arizona U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said. “I hope that the court system sends a strong message to him, and others like him, that domestic violence will not be tolerated”.

Taylor was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in April 2017, then assaulted another victim in May 2017, breaking the second victim's ribs and causing internal bleeding.

Tucson Police investigated Taylor, who denied the assaults and fled the state.

On January 5, 2022, Task Force members were able to find Taylor in Las Vegas, Nevada, arresting him at a Pilot Travel Center.