YPD: Motel employee pulls a gun on guests

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Yuma motel employee is now behind bars after police say he allegedly pulled a gun on guests following an altercation.

News 11 viewers first alerted us of this incident happening on Arizona Avenue at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Monday night.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) tells us a 49-year-old man was working his shift when he confronted five motel guests with a gun.

When police started conducting their investigation, they say the man denied he had a gun at all.

“The suspect had a black handgun, pointed it at the victims, waving it around. The suspect initially said no it didn’t happen that way but the evidence on the scene showed it did happen that way. The gun was located, turned out to be a bb gun but still, the point is the victims didn’t know that,” explained Sgt. Lori Franklin with YPD.

No word on what caused the employee to react in this manner.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the altercation.

The suspect is now facing five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.