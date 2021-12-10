California man sentenced for selling $1.1 million of forged art

Sentencing up to three years in prison

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 10, a man from Escondido was sentenced to 36 months in prison for selling over $1 million worth of forged art.

Jason Harrington was sold forged art he claimed was created by 1980's New York City artist Richard Hambleton.

“This is a fitting sentence for a defendant who harmed investors, corrupted the integrity of the art market, and damaged the historical-cultural record,” stated acting United States Attorney Randy Grossman.

Harrington admitted to selling the forged art to at least 15 galleries and individuals by lying to buyers with fake letters, altered images and public photos of Hambleton.

“Today’s sentence demonstrates the FBI’s commitment in pursuing those who make a living victimizing others,” expressed FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner. “Mr. Harrington knowingly and willfully operated in the world of forged art and today found out the cost for those criminal acts. These types of crimes not only hurt the victims who purchased the artwork, they cast a shadow over the art community as a whole - particularly those forged artists’ names he used to further his scheme.”