WATCH NOW: Yuma County Sheriff honors former Marine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former Marine who stopped an armed robbery at a Foothills Chevron station has received a high honor for his bravery.

Kilcer was in the Chevron minimart on Fortuna Road when a man in a mask tried to rob it. The former Marine knocked one suspect to the ground, and detained him until deputies could arrive. Deputies later arrested a second suspect. Both are minors.

Tuesday morning Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot awarded James Kilcer the YCSO Citizen's Valor Award.

WATCH THE FULL CEREMONY:

Kilcer was also recognized by other civic organizations, and he received a big thank you from the parent company of the Chevron station. He's received praise from across the country since surveillance video of this bravery went viral. News 11's Cody Lee and CBS 13's Luis Lopez were the first to talk to him about his actions.

