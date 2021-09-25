Skip to Content
6 wounded at Southern California house party

WOODCREST, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say six people were wounded, two critically, in a shooting at a large house party in Southern California.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies became aware of the incident early Saturday in Woodcrest after hospitals alerted them to the six gunshot victims.

The Los Angeles Times reports four of the victims were stable and two were in critical condition.

It remained unclear how many shooters were involved or who they were. No arrests were immediately announced.

