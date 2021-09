Crime

11 arrested, more revealed about smuggler

LA PAZ COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 11 migrants were arrested during a vehicle stop, where it was found that one of the smugglers had a previous conviction.

La Paz County Sheriff's Office had assistance from Blythe Border Patrol for the inspection.

One of the smugglers, Efrain Velasco-Palacios, was previously convicted for having a sex with a child of 3 years or younger.