YCSO investigate two drive-by shootings in Yuma

Two separate incidents are being investigated

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received reports of shots being fired in the S. Mojave Lane area, and the corner of Coconino Lane and Crane Street.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 12, between the hours of 8:41 PM and 9:40 PM.

Deputies investigated these two separate incidents, where they found that dark colored vehicle fired multiple rounds in both area.

Damage to any residential structures were observed, and there were no reported injuries.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office encourages those with any information on the incidents to please call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Their website can also be visited at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.