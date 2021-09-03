Conception boat fire victims’ families sue for wrong death

Crime

Lawsuit pits families of 34 victims against U.S. Coast Guard

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Two years ago, the Conception dive boat went up in flames, making headlines. Families of the 34 victims have banded together to sue the U.S. Coast Guard for wrongful death.

According to reports, 33 passengers and one crew member were trapped in a locked bunk room of the boat during a trip near Santa Cruz Island.

These families feel justified in their lawsuit with claims that their loved ones allegedly had zero chances of survival when the fire started. Only five crew members survived the traumatic experience.

Lawyers say there is a clear pattern of negligence, alleging that the Conception's sister ship "Vision" has similar safety violations. They specifically blame the U.S. Coast for failing to enforce proper regulations related to the ship's faulty wiring.

The ship's captain Jerry Boylan has been charged with of 34 counts of seaman's manslaughter in federal court.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they are unable to comment on pending litigation.