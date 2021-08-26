Mexicali police investigating a deadly shooting

Crime

Police received reports of a dead body

MEXICALI, Baja Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A body has been found hidden beneath a pile of bags in Mexicali.

Police got the call just after 11:30 Wednesday morning from the person who made the discovery.

Municipal officers assigned to the Vicente Guerrero Ejido responded. They say they found a man laying on the side of a horse trailer covered with bags. Officers then discovered that the man had two gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The Baja California State Police was called in and will take over the investigation.