Dog bite call leads Yuma police to multiple pets in need of medical care

Crime

YPD says 16 dogs removed from local business

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The owner of a local business faces five counts of animal cruelty after a report of a dog bite led Yuma Police to numerous animals in need of medical attention.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says officers were called to Urban K9 on E. 20th Street just before noon on Monday. Officers say when they arrived they found several dogs suffering from heat exhaustion. Officers removed eight dogs at that time. A local veterinarian checked all of the dogs, then turned them over to the Humane Society of Yuma for care.

On Wednesday, YPD returned to the business and removed another seven dogs, bringing the total number of dogs removed from the business to 16. KYMA.com has learned only three of the affected animals belonged to clients. The remainder were the owner's personal pets.

Police ultimately cited the owner with five counts of animal cruelty.

Officers continue to investigate this case. They urge anyone with information to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

News 11's Cody Lee and CBS 13's Luis Lopez are gathering more details on this situation. Look for their reports on the Early Edition at 4pm, and 13 On Your Side at 4.