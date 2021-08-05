Another suspect charged in connection with murder of El Centro man

Crime

Comes after fatal shooting of 27-year-old Pablo Dominguez in June

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, the Imperial County Superior Court announced that another suspect tied to the murder of an El Centro man has been formally charged.

32-year-old Kimberly Vega is facing one count of murder.

This after the fatal shooting in June of 27-year-old Pablo Dominguez at the Crown Motel in El Centro.

According to the victim's brother, Vega had a relationship with Dominguez.

But when that ended, the brother says she allegedly hired Athan Emannuel Estrada to kill him.

The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) has not confirmed or denied this allegation. News 11 has reached out to them for comment.

Last month, Estrada managed to escape from the Imperial County Sheriff's Office & Jail, but deputies were able to place him back in custody after he was captured in Mexicali.