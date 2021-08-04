Skip to Content
Crime
Catalytic converters are still being stolen in Yuma County

CBS 13's April Hettinger explains why this small piece of metal is worth thousands

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thieves are still targeting catalytic converters for their valuable metal leaving vehicle owners with a hefty bill.

It takes just minutes to remove a catalytic converter and the driver doesn't even notice until they start their car.

This has been a reported problem since March and is still ongoing.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office and the Yuma Police Department have both seen an increase in this kind of theft, but it's difficult to catch the thief in action because it happens so quickly.

After the converter is removed, the part can be taken to a recycling plant or sold for a profit because of its precious and valuable metals.

April Hettinger

