Third suspect charged in foothills armed robbery

Crime

Judge says defendant is a flight risk with multiple charges in various states

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A third man has been formally charged in connection with an armed robbery in the Yuma Foothills. Christian Strangfeld has six felony charges now as a result of the events that took place earlier this month.

Charges include armed robbery and burglary in the first degree, among others.

"At this stage, I will impose the following conditions of release. You are subject to standard conditions of release. They include that you not leave Arizona without approval of the court. Notify the court of any change of address. Appear at all court proceedings and obey our laws," says Yuma Justice Court Judge Gregory Stewart.

Judge Stewart said Strangfeld’s rap sheet spans to California and even Michigan.

His cash bond was set to $30,000. The defendant is due back in court on Friday, July 2 at 4 p.m. for a preliminary hearing.