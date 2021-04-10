Aggravated assault leaves victim in critical condition

Crime

Gunshot wound requires victim be air-flown to safety

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of aggravated assault early Saturday morning at 12:41, in the 2500 Block of Virginia Drive.

Officers identified two adult males with sustained injuries. Both men were immediately transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

One male was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital due to a gunshot wound. He is currently in serious condition.

The suspect(s) are unknown at this time, as this case is still under investigation.

Officers encourage anyone with any information about this case to please call the YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest, you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.