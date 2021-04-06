USBP: Convicted rapist caught illegally re-entering U.S.

Crime

Agents say sex offender picked up west of Calexico Port of Entry

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents say they prevented a convicted rapist from re-entering the U.S.

Agents say the 46-year-old Mexican national tried to enter the country Monday afternoon about 30-miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. They say they arrested him and took him in for processing.

Border Patrol says a records check revealed the man had a 2007 conviction out of Hemet for rape, sodomy, and oral copulation with a person under the age of 18. He was sentenced to nine-years in prison for his crimes, and was deported in 2014.

Agents say the man now faces up to 20-years in prison for re-entry after deportation if convicted.

Since the start of the fiscal year, El Centro Sector agents have arrested or removed 17 people convicted of, or wanted for, sex crimes.