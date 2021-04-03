Skip to Content
Border Patrol Chief honors sheriffs with Commendation Medal

Award recognizes exceptional meritorious achievement

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) awarded the Border Patrol Commendation Medal for Exceptional Meritorious Achievement to Imperial County Sheriff’s Sergeant Contreras, Sergeant Barboza, Senior Deputy Tanuvasa and Deputy Gutierrez on Tuesday morning.

This award was first designed and approved in 2002. The first recipient was awarded on August 8, 2002.

Only one medal was awarded before the USBP became part of Customs Border Protection in 2003.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office took preventative measures prior to removing masks for photo opportunities.

