Tax fugitive Kevin Scott Wynn sentenced and fined

Verdict comes after pleading for no prison time

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. District Judge Susan M. Brnovich sentenced Kevin Scott Wynn, 59, of Scottsdale, AZ, to 46 months in prison on Wednesday, March 31.

The Court also imposed a fine of $7,500 on Wynn. He was previously found guilty by a jury of tax evasion and failure to file tax returns in December 2019.

His sentence includes an upward adjustment for obstruction of justice:

Wynn withdrew $1,500,000 in cash from his business bank account in thirteen separate transactions in the first several months of 2020 and subsequently cut his ankle monitor and fled Arizona before a scheduled sentencing hearing.

- Per Court Proceedings

He was apprehended by Mexican law enforcement authorities in Mexico City in August and deported back to the United States.

Upon release from prison, Wynn will be placed on supervised release for three years. As a condition of supervision, he will be required to pay more than $700,000 in back taxes as restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation conducted the underlying investigation, and the United States Marshals Service led fugitive apprehension efforts. Assistant United States Attorneys Gary M. Restaino and James R. Knapp handled the prosecution.

