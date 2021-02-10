YCSO seeks shooting suspect

Crime

Suspect accused of opening fire on car - no one hurt

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is looking for the person who opened fire on a car Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say they were called to the 8200 block of S. Coconino Lane just after two in the afternoon.

They say it appears to people were sitting in a car in the area, when a person came out of a house and waived something at them. Deputies say the people in the car took off, and that's when they say, the person opened fire on them.

Bullets did hit the car, but no one got hurt.

YCSO deputies serve a search warrant at a home on Coconino Lane

YCSO later served a search warrant on a house and seized bullet casings and a gun. Deputies did not make an arrest.

YCSO asks anyone with information regarding this case to call 928-783-4427, or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.